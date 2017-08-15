Rapidly growing clusters of ongoing HIV transmission in Texas

Smoking during pregnancy is on the rise among American women with depression, a new study finds.
Rates of knee osteoarthritis have doubled in the United States since the 1940s, but it's not just because Americans are living longer and weigh more, a new study suggests.
No amount of extra weight is good for your heart, no matter how fit you are by other measures, new British research shows.
Dieting is tough enough. But when you're the only one at home cutting back on calories, you might face temptation every time you open the fridge.
Scientists experimenting with the marijuana compound cannabidiol as an epilepsy treatment must evaluate any interactions with other anti-seizure drugs patients are taking, researchers report.
Many children look forward to heading back to school, but an expert in child psychology notes that the new school year can cause anxiety for some kids.
Behavioral therapy for children with autism also benefits their parents, a new study finds.
