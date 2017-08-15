Seminole police searching for person of interest in trailer thef - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seminole police searching for person of interest in trailer theft

SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

Seminole police are asking for public help as they work to identify a person of interest in a trailer theft.

If anyone can identify the person of interest, they are asked to contact the Seminole Police Department at (432)758-4580 or the Gaines County Dispatch at (432) 758-9871.

