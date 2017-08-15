Hunting, fishing licenses now on sale for 2017-2018

Provided by Texas Parks & Wildlife

New 2017-2018 hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale! All current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses) expire Aug. 31.

Every year, more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses are issued through the agency’s 28 field offices, more than 50 state parks, at over 1,700 retailers across the state and online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buy.

All revenue generated from hunting and fishing license fees pays for conservation efforts and recreational opportunities that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to hunt and fish.

Fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river access permits and Texas Game Wardens are just some of the initiatives funded in part by license fees.