Littlefield police searching for man involved in theft at Ace Hardware

The Littlefield Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying a man involved in a theft at Ace Hardware on Aug 2.

Photos provided by Littlefield Police show a black or Hispanic male wearing a green shirt, red hat, and what appear to be knee-length shorts.

Police say the close up photo was positively indicated as being individual but was not taken during the commission of the crime.

If you recognize this man or know where he is, police ask that you contact Littlefield PD at 806-385-5161. As always, you shall remain anonymous.

