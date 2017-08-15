Littlefield police searching for man involved in theft at Ace Hardware

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".
The Littlefield Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying a man involved in a theft at Ace Hardware on Aug 2.
New 2017-2018 hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale! All current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses) expire Aug. 31.
