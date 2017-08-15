Mother arrested after toddler found with broken bones, cigarette burns, brain bleed

A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, 23-year-old Sabrina Zerrata was arrested today (Aug. 15, 2017) and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest warrant states Zerrata took her child to the emergency room in August 2016, days after her child received a brain injury. At the emergency room, nurses noticed the child had a broken arm, broken hands, broken foot, healed cigarette burns, bruises all over her body, a scraped chin and a brain bleed. The blanket the child was wrapped in also had cigarette burns on it.

The warrant says the child fell and her head "felt squishy" to Zerrata after the fall. A few days later, after the child had been vomiting every four or five hours, she brought the child to the emergency room.

