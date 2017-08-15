Mother arrested after toddler found with broken bones, cigarette burns, brain bleed

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted 29-year-old Donavan Acy on charges of aggravated robbery. Police reports say the robbery happened the day before Acy shot and seriously injured a woman near Clapp Park.
A new report released by the Department of Public Safety in July of 2017 shows several tier one and tier two level gangs are active in West Texas.
A 43-year-old Lubbock woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aiding a suicide. This comes about two weeks after being indicted on charges of tampering/fabricating evidence involving a corpse.
I would like to challenge everyone to Dance Away Diabetes, so post your video to your favorite social media outlet, make your donation and challenge your friends to do the same.
