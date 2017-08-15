Brownfield ISD Coach arrested, charged with improper relationshi - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brownfield ISD Coach arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

A Brownfield ISD coach has been arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Tyson Jones is a coach and teacher at Brownfield ISD. The school district has not confirmed if Jones is still employed at the school.

According to Terry County District Attorney Kitha Jo'Shae Ferguson-Worley, Jones bonded out of jail and has been indicted by a grand jury on the charges. The charge is a second-degree felony.

