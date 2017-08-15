Arrington condemns violence, terror in Charlottesville

Congressman Jodey Arrington addressed some key issues for the South Plains and the world at the Lubbock Lions Club on Tuesday.

Arrington said we need to be careful moving forward with North Korea.

He said if we engage with them there will be collateral damage but we cannot sit back and do nothing.

"We've got to be very, very careful but we also can't do what the last administration did with Syria and Iraq and Iran and not engage and draw arbitrary red lines and not hold them accountable when our interest, allies and our homeland was in jeopardy," Arrington said.

He also said the events happening in Charlottesville are not the values of West Texas or the ideas of America.

Arrington said, "It's disgusting - and look, any group that spews hate, any group that insights violence against others and any group that's contrary to our American ideals and values does not have a place in civil society. I condemn the act of violence, it was an act of terror."

Arrington said that even with the crime and evil around we need to remind the younger generations that good people still exist and those people should stand up for what they believe.

He also had a special message for those currently serving, veterans, and Gold Star families.

"As they say: all give some, some give all. These folks gave everything. They gave their most prized possession, so there are no words, no words. Just from the bottom of my heart, thank you. We're so proud of your family members who served so valiantly and courageously. We wouldn't be the great America, we wouldn't have hope for the next generation without your sacrifice."

Arrington said he expects the president will act decisively and responsibly and work with congress on a decision with North Korea.

