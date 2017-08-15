Consider This: Do your part to Dance Away Diabetes

Dance Away Diabetes is trending across the nation and it started right here in Lubbock, Texas.

My son, Pierce Jackson, was diagnosed with diabetes one year ago and is now the Youth Ambassador for the American Diabetes Association West Texas chapter. My wife, Lauren, came up with the Dance Away Diabetes challenge to help Pierce raise awareness and donations.

What began with Pierce dancing and challenging others has gone viral and is trending with celebrities, officials and people all over the country who are posting their own videos.

Consider this... I learned about diabetes watching my son’s courageous battle with this disease as he injects himself with insulin five times a day.

So, I took the challenge and stepped out of my comfort zone to raise awareness with my Saturday Night Fever dance video that you can see here:

I would like to challenge everyone to Dance Away Diabetes, so post your video to your favorite social media outlet, make your donation and challenge your friends to do the same.

Please join Pierce, and millions of others with diabetes, in their fight against this terrible disease.

For more information how to participate go to danceawaydiabetes.com and let’s continue this movement to find a cure.

