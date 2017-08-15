Pigskin Preview: SpringLake-Earth Wolverines

The SpringLake-Earth Wolverines have made the pigskin playoffs 11 of the last 12 years and they have high hopes as they enter their fourth season under Head Coach Israel DeLeon.

"Our kids are learning how to win and trying to win. The community is always ready for football. Kids are ready. Around here, football is kinda a big deal, just like a lot of towns, especially Earth. I feel like this brings our community together. Hopefully we will give them a good product this year."

The Wolverines will battle but have a lot of questions that need answering with their non-district and district schedules.

"I think we counted 6 or 7 teams that have new head coaches on our schedules. We are really not sure what to expect from a lot of those teams."

