Lubbock's Rob Lee wins another disc golf world championship

Ten years ago, Rob Lee brought home his first disc golf world championship, but it wasn't enough, as he set his sights on another world championship.

At the age of 70, Rob is one of the oldest disc golfers in the world, but that doesn't phase him. Recently, Rob won the 2017 Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur World Championship.

"So when people find out how old I am, it's more important than ever to beat me," Lee said. "So that's what drives me, in that I'm competing against people that are younger than me all the time and that helps me when I go to the World Championships."

Rob has his sights set on bringing home another championship as he prepares for the New Mexico Championships at the end of August.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.