Suspect in shooting near Clapp Park charged with armed robbery of motel

A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted 29-year-old Donavan Acy on charges of aggravated robbery. Police reports say the robbery happened the day before Acy shot and seriously injured a woman near Clapp Park.

According to the police report, Acy was staying at America's Best Value Inn on Slaton Road on July 28. The day after he checked out of the motel, on July 29, Acy walked in and pointed a black handgun at the clerk at the counter and demanded money.

The victim told police the day before, Acy was in the room he rented past the checkout time. The victim told Acy that if he wasn't out of his room in 10 or 15 minutes, he would lose his deposit. The victim told police Acy said, "you aren't keeping my money and you are not going to rob me, I'm gonna' rob you."

Acy eventually left the motel without further incident.

The police report stated the next day the victim was working the front desk and saw Acy walk through the front door and asked why he couldn't stay there. The victim told him it was because of what happened between them the day before. The victim said that is when Acy pulled the gun from his pocket and demanded money from the victim.

The police report said Acy looked up and saw the security cameras above the desk in the lobby and said the gun was his and was registered to him and he didn't care if the victim called the police. He then ran from the motel, got into a vehicle and left the parking lot.



The next day, police believe Acy was involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 5:30 a.m. on July 30, police were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42nd Street, near Clapp Park. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical center with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed Acy pulled up to the house in a car, then he and the woman got into an argument and multiple shots were fired.

Acy was quickly identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested in connection to the America's Best Value Inn robbery that happened the day before.

Acy remains in the Lubbock County Jail with a bond set at $500,000 for the aggravated assault and $250,000 for the aggravated robbery charge.

