Week 3 of Texas Tech Football fall camp

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It's week 3 of the Texas Tech Football fall camp, with only one scrimmage left before the Red Raiders open their season against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 at the Jones.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media on Tuesday after another intense practice.

"We've got a ways to go, but I think the experience with the defensive line is helping us," said Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. "We have some big physical guys who have played upfront and we've had some good battles that has toughened us up by default and we have a ways to go but I like what I've seen so far."

