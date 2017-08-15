Week 3 of Texas Tech Football fall camp

Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.
It's week 3 of the Texas Tech Football fall camp, with only one scrimmage left before the Red Raiders open their season against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 at the Jones.
Ten years ago, Rob Lee brought home his first disc golf world championship, but it wasn't enough, as he set his sights on another world championship.
The SpringLake-Earth Wolverines have made the pigskin playoffs 11 of the last 12 years and they have high hopes as they enter their fourth season under Head Coach Israel DeLeon.
The Tahoka Bulldogs enter the season with a new Head Coach as Stephen Overstreet moves up from defensive coordinator to lead the pigskin program.
