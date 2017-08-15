Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets

Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.

Head Coach Guthry Edwards says this group wants to do more.

"I think the guys have an anticipation that that's the expectation that we want to go further into the playoffs. Our guys are physical. They are competitive guys. We are looking for them to go out there and get the job done. They love the game of football."

Sudan gets early tests with Ralls, Lubbock Christian, Crosbyton and Trinity Christian, hoping that pays off in district.

"District is always competitive. We are looking forward to the challenge. The kids are excited."

