Pay it Forward: Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue in Lubbock. The owner, Cheryl, takes in dogs from all over Texas and the country to help find them homes.

Cheryl's friend, Susan Monzingo, nominated the non-profit Dusty Puddles for Pay it Forward. Cheryl houses several dogs at her home, feeds them, vets them, and oversees their adoption and foster care. WesTex Federal Credit Union brought bags of dog food and cleaning supplies to help Cheryl with all that she does.

Cheryl told KCBD this was a blessing, and she is so grateful to be nominated and to receive this help.

If you would like to learn more about Dusty Puddles and all the good work they do, you can visit https://www.dustypuddles.org/.

You can nominate someone for Pay it Forward by filling out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

