Police identify man killed in pedestrian crash on Hwy. 87

The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Highway 87 from 114th Street to 82nd Street was shut down early Wednesday morning for an investigation of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Brodrick Lamar Green.
Highway 87 from 114th Street to 82nd Street was shut down early Wednesday morning for an investigation of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Brodrick Lamar Green.
United Supermarkets Arena will host one show on December 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock. You can get tickets on their website, by calling 806-770-2000 or in person at all area Select-a-Seat outlets.
United Supermarkets Arena will host one show on December 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock. You can get tickets on their website, by calling 806-770-2000 or in person at all area Select-a-Seat outlets.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.