Police identify man killed in pedestrian crash on Hwy. 87

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Highway 87 from 114th Street to 82nd Street was shut down early Wednesday morning for an investigation of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Brodrick Lamar Green.

Officials say the initial age of the victim they were given was incorrect.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. as the man was leaving the Game Room and trying to walk across the northbound lanes of the highway near 82nd Street.

Police officials say a pickup truck saw the man near a construction barrel and swerved around him. The man then walked back into the middle of the northbound lanes of the highway. A second pickup truck approached and tried to swerve to miss the man, but was not able to avoid hitting him. The truck then over-corrected and ended up in the ditch between the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

