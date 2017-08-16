LPD on scene of fatal wreck on I-27 northbound, down to one lane - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD on scene of fatal wreck on I-27 northbound, down to one lane for investigation

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
I-27 northbound is down to one lane from 114th Street to 82nd Street while the Lubbock Police Department's Accident Investigation team maps out a fatal wreck.

LPD says around 6:30 Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old male was leaving the Game Room and trying to cross west over I-27 northbound. A truck saw the man near a construction cone and swerved around him. The man then got back into the middle of the lanes on I-27. A second truck approached and tried to swerve around the man, but was unable to and hit him. The truck then over-corrected and ended up in the ditch on the left side of I-27. 

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD says the truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Accident Investigation team will be on the scene with the road closed for about 2 hours, until at least 10:15 am. They are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. 

The victim's family has been notified, but police are not yet releasing his name. 

