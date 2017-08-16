Click here to nominate a teacher for One Class At A Time.

Join KCBD, Frontier Dodge, and Spirit Auto in honoring our local educators.

Teachers from around the South Plains often go above and beyond for our children, spending their own money to further their student's education. We want to help relieve some of that burden through One Class At A Time.

Click here to nominate an educator from west Texas to win $500 for their classroom, and $500 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.

Tune in on the 4th Tuesday of each month to see who received the prize for the month, and help us find deserving educators by nominating teachers throughout the school year.