Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Winter Tour 2017 to be in Lubbock Dec. 7

Posted by KCBD Staff
(Source: Trans-Siberian Orchestra) (Source: Trans-Siberian Orchestra)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017.

Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th.

United Supermarkets Arena will host one show on December 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock. You can get tickets on their website, by calling 806-770-2000 or in person at all area Select-a-Seat outlets.

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed "Rock Theater." Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" for the 2017 tour.

Beginning November 16th, fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

