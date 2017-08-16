Seven Brides for Seven Brothers closes out summer - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers closes out summer

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Connect
Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater will be holding their final show of the summer, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, this month.

The last shows will be the 18th and the 19th of August, with the theater adding an extra two shows on the 25th and the 26th.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

The show will be set in Oregon during the 1850s as a newlywed couple try to convince their six brother-in-laws to marry and move out.

However the plan goes off course when the brother-in-laws get an idea and decide to kidnap six young ladies to be their brides.

The performance will be outside, so organizers encourage you to bring a blanket, chairs, and even a picnic basket if you want! 

Tickets are $23 for adults, $15 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under.

There will be a full orchestra for the entire show.

This is the 12th summer season for the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals.

You can find more information at www.lubbockmoonlightmusicals.org.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Corporate chiefs flee Trump; he disbands WH advisory panels

    Corporate chiefs flee Trump; he disbands WH advisory panels

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:58:31 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:08:50 GMT

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

  • 5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:28:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:08:40 GMT

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

  • The Latest: Trump disbands manufacturing council

    The Latest: Trump disbands manufacturing council

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-08-16 15:28:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:00:47 GMT
    A White House official says Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's longtime aide, will serve temporarily as White House communications director.
    A White House official says Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's longtime aide, will serve temporarily as White House communications director.
    •   
Powered by Frankly