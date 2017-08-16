Seven Brides for Seven Brothers closes out summer

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.
The Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater will be holding their final show of the summer, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, this month.
