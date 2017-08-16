Seven Brides for Seven Brothers closes out summer

The Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater will be holding their final show of the summer, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, this month.

The last shows will be the 18th and the 19th of August, with the theater adding an extra two shows on the 25th and the 26th.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

The show will be set in Oregon during the 1850s as a newlywed couple try to convince their six brother-in-laws to marry and move out.

However the plan goes off course when the brother-in-laws get an idea and decide to kidnap six young ladies to be their brides.

The performance will be outside, so organizers encourage you to bring a blanket, chairs, and even a picnic basket if you want!

Tickets are $23 for adults, $15 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under.

There will be a full orchestra for the entire show.

This is the 12th summer season for the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals.

You can find more information at www.lubbockmoonlightmusicals.org.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.