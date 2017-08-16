Slaton Lion's Club hosting Tiger Fish Fry on Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Slaton Lion's Club hosting Tiger Fish Fry on Friday

Slaton Lion's Club (Source: Mark Allen Meurer, Facebook) Slaton Lion's Club (Source: Mark Allen Meurer, Facebook)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

The Slaton Lion's Club will be hosting a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships for the Slaton Tiger graduating class on Friday.

The Tigers Fish Fry will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at the Neal Aircraft Hangar at the Slaton Municipal Airport from 6 p.m. until the food is gone.

