Trio of Red Raiders named to Earl Campbell Watch List

Texas Tech had a trio of offensive standouts named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon: junior wide receiver Keke Coutee, senior wideout Dylan Cantrell and senior quarterback Nic Shimonek.
Texas Tech had a trio of offensive standouts named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon: junior wide receiver Keke Coutee, senior wideout Dylan Cantrell and senior quarterback Nic Shimonek.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.
Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.
It's week 3 of the Texas Tech Football fall camp, with only one scrimmage left before the Red Raiders open their season against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 at the Jones.
It's week 3 of the Texas Tech Football fall camp, with only one scrimmage left before the Red Raiders open their season against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 at the Jones.
Ten years ago, Rob Lee brought home his first disc golf world championship, but it wasn't enough, as he set his sights on another world championship.
Ten years ago, Rob Lee brought home his first disc golf world championship, but it wasn't enough, as he set his sights on another world championship.