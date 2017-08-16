Trio of Red Raiders named to Earl Campbell Watch List

Texas Tech had a trio of offensive standouts named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon: junior wide receiver Keke Coutee, senior wideout Dylan Cantrell and senior quarterback Nic Shimonek.

This is the first time these players have been named to the Earl Campbell watch list. Coutee, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, is already a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the nation’s top receiver while Shimonek was named to a similar list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award earlier this summer.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity in persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes was one of five finalists for the award. Mahomes was also a semifinalist for the award in 2015 alongside Jakeem Grant and DeAndre Washington, both of whom are active in NFL training camps for the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.