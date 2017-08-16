Lubbock police searching for vehicle involved in two theft cases

Lubbock police are searching for a vehicle involved in two theft cases.

A trailer was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Belton Avenue on July 26. Later that same day, police say two people were seen pulling the stolen trailer and attempting to steal a motorcycle in the 2300 block of 50th Street.

If you have any information about this vehicle, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

