Lubbock police searching for vehicle involved in two theft cases - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for vehicle involved in two theft cases

Provided by Lubbock Police Department Provided by Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a vehicle involved in two theft cases.

A trailer was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Belton Avenue on July 26. Later that same day, police say two people were seen pulling the stolen trailer and attempting to steal a motorcycle in the 2300 block of 50th Street.

If you have any information about this vehicle, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • 5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:28:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:31:38 GMT

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

  • The Latest: Trump disbands manufacturing council

    The Latest: Trump disbands manufacturing council

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-08-16 15:28:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:31:11 GMT
    A White House official says Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's longtime aide, will serve temporarily as White House communications director.
    A White House official says Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's longtime aide, will serve temporarily as White House communications director.

  • Corporate chiefs flee Trump; he disbands WH advisory panels

    Corporate chiefs flee Trump; he disbands WH advisory panels

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:58:31 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:30:47 GMT

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    •   
Powered by Frankly