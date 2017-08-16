Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for John Paul Lovato - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for John Paul Lovato

John Paul Lovato (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office) John Paul Lovato (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for John Paul Lovato, wanted for assault on a family member/impede breathing.

Lovato is 5'5, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, authorities ask that you contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126.

