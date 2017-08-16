Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for John Paul Lovato

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) to strengthen patient protections related to Do-Not Resuscitate Orders. This bill closes a loophole in state law that permitted doctors to place Do-Not Resuscitate Orders on patients without their consent.
After a mother was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, a man is now wanted in connection to the same case.
