TRAFFIC ALERT: Woman injured in wreck at Quaker & Marsha Sharp

TRAFFIC ALERT: Woman injured in wreck at Quaker & Marsha Sharp

Accident at Quaker and Marsha Sharp (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) Accident at Quaker and Marsha Sharp (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Traffic has been disrupted by an accident involving an SUV and a car at Quaker and Marsha Sharp.

One woman has been taken to the hospital.

Both outside lanes are blocked but not shut down headed northbound on Quaker.

The middle lane headed east on the Marsha Sharp service road is open but cars are moving with caution.

Drivers can use 22nd Street to be rerouted going east.

