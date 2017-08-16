Suspect wanted in case of toddler found with burns, broken bones - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect wanted in case of toddler found with burns, broken bones, brain bleed

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Maximillion Saenz (Source: Lubbock Police Department) Maximillion Saenz (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
Sabrina Zerrata (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Sabrina Zerrata (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After a mother was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, a man is now wanted in connection to the same case.

According to the arrest warrant, 23-year-old Sabrina Zerrata was arrested Aug. 15, 2017 and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. 

The arrest warrant states Zerrata took her child to the emergency room in August 2016, days after her child received a brain injury. At the emergency room, nurses noticed the child had a broken arm, broken hands, a broken foot, healed cigarette burns, bruises all over her body, a scraped chin and a brain bleed. The blanket the child was wrapped in also had cigarette burns on it.

The warrant says the child fell and her head "felt squishy" to Zerrata after the fall. A few days later, after the child had been vomiting every four or five hours, she brought the child to the emergency room.

According to the warrant, Sabrina Zerrata and her children were living with a man named Maximillian Saenz. The warrant says on Aug. 7, more than 20 days before the child was taken to the hospital, the child fell and hit her head on the concrete. According to Zerrata's statement to the police, she wanted to take her child to the hospital, but Saenz told her he looked it up on his phone and she would heal fine, and to wait until the bruises healed before she took her to the doctor.

She told police she noticed her child's foot was swollen before the 7th, but did not see what caused the injury. She told police she could not take it anymore and knew that her daughter needed help. 

Saenz told police the child had a "pretty bad" fall on the trampoline that he did not see happen. He said after the fall, he tried to give the child some Pedialyte because she was throwing up. During his interview, the warrant says he guesses his dog knocked her over.  But then he told police Zerrata told him the child fell off the trampoline because the child did not zip up the screen all the way, and she got her foot caught in the springs.

He then told police Zerrata would spank the kids and would have bruises. He said Zerrata was trying to save herself. 

Zerrata told police Saenz called the child's grandparent and apologized for the accident on the trampoline.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for Maximillion Saenz. He is expected to be charged with abandoning or endangering a child. Anyone with information on where Maximillion Saenz may be, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

