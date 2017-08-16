Suspect wanted in case of toddler found with burns, broken bones, brain bleed

The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) to strengthen patient protections related to Do-Not Resuscitate Orders. This bill closes a loophole in state law that permitted doctors to place Do-Not Resuscitate Orders on patients without their consent.
After a mother was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, a man is now wanted in connection to the same case.
