Governor Abbott signs legislation reforming Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders In Texas

Gov. Abbott with Sen. Charles Perry (Source: Office Of The Governor) Gov. Abbott with Sen. Charles Perry (Source: Office Of The Governor)

Office of the Governor

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) to strengthen patient protections related to Do-Not Resuscitate Orders. This bill closes a loophole in state law that permitted doctors to place Do-Not Resuscitate Orders on patients without their consent. Protecting life in all its forms was an essential part of the Governor's special session agenda.

"Patients' rights must be protected when it comes to decisions about their care," said Governor Abbott. "This carefully crafted legislation requires patient consent before a Do-Not Resuscitate Order can be enacted. I thank Rep. Greg Bonnen and Sen. Charles Perry for their leadership on this important bill, and I commend the legislature for getting it to my desk this special session."

