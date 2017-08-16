Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons

After a return to the playoffs last season, the Dawson Dragons were unsure if they would field a team this season. Several Juniors transferred out and the big question for the Dragons was would there be a football season. Head Coach Ed Robison Says yes!

"We came out with five kids the first day of two-a-days. We picked up two since then so we have seven. We are looking at playing all year, maybe some JV’s. We will try and play the District schedule when it gets here. We have four Freshman. We are thankful we get to play."

When school starts, Coach Robison says there’s a chance to add a few more.

"We are expecting one or two more. That would put us up to eight or nine. That feels like we got all kinds of kids then. This is all we got. We must get after it and do what we can. They’re excited.”

Coach Robison has done wonders in Welch, leading the Dragons to the playoffs 7 times and going 62-38, He’s thrilled he will get to coach his 10th season with Dawson. Non-District has been revamped, dropping a few D1 games with Amherst and Anton. Dawson will play Grandfalls, Westbrook and they are looking to add some JV games. Feel free to call Coach Robison at 806-778-3824.

Dawson hopes to land a playoff spot battling in District where Sands is the favorite. The Dragons have already achieved their main gridiron goal for this season.

“That was the biggest goal, just getting enough kids to play. Our goal is to make the playoffs, win a District Championship and that’s what we are headed for.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.