Red Raiders running back core brings a new dimension to the offense

After a return to the playoffs last season, the Dawson Dragons were unsure if they would field a team this season.
After a return to the playoffs last season, the Dawson Dragons were unsure if they would field a team this season.
Week 3 of Texas Tech's football fall camp is underway and there are still questions on both sides of the football. The air raid attack is to be expected, but Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he's seen from the Red Raiders backfield so far.
Week 3 of Texas Tech's football fall camp is underway and there are still questions on both sides of the football. The air raid attack is to be expected, but Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he's seen from the Red Raiders backfield so far.
Texas Tech had a trio of offensive standouts named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon: junior wide receiver Keke Coutee, senior wideout Dylan Cantrell and senior quarterback Nic Shimonek.
Texas Tech had a trio of offensive standouts named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon: junior wide receiver Keke Coutee, senior wideout Dylan Cantrell and senior quarterback Nic Shimonek.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.
Coming off a 6-5 Bi-District playoff season, the Sudan Hornets buzz into this season.