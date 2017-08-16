Red Raiders running back core brings a new dimension to the offense

Week 3 of Texas Tech's football fall camp is underway and there are still questions on both sides of the football. The air raid attack is to be expected, but Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he's seen from the Red Raiders backfield so far.

"Justin's had a great fall camp. I'm really proud of him," said Coach Kingsbury. "You know last year was tough, we didn't run the ball really well and a lot of people really put that on him, but you know we weren't moving the bodies and getting him going. He's a dynamic player, but he's battled this off season and really fought hard. He's stepped up this camp and Nisby is a big body we haven't had. He's still moving forward and trying to learn the system. Tre King has done a great job. Demarcus Felton has done a good job, so it's four solid guys you can depend on, which is exciting for Coach Juluke."

The top four running backs for Texas Tech this season are Senior Justin Stockton, Junior Tre King, Junior Demarcus Felton, and Junior Desmond Nisby.

