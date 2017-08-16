Judge returns 10 children to parents pending welfare probe
William Rembis at Lubbock County Courthouse (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A West Texas judge has decided to return 10 children to their parents pending results of a child welfare investigation 10 months after they were placed in foster care.
Foster Care Court Judge Kevin Hart ruled that William A. and Claire Rembis, who have moved to a new home in Lubbock, have complied with court orders for providing a safe home for their children. That includes following a parental supervision plan, installing security cameras to monitor the children and attending family counseling.
The children were removed from the family's Lubbock home last October after caseworkers reported the parents wouldn't cooperate with an investigation of reported neglectful supervision. The reports included allegations that some of the children regularly scavenged food from trash bins.
