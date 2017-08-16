Reagor Dykes Auto Group makes 2017 Inc. 5000 list

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Reagor Dykes Auto Group had been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for 2017 with a three year growth rate of 91%.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife the state of Texas is home to 15 potentially dangerous snakes. Within the last two weeks one of those dangerous snakes has been spotted in the yard at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and in the surrounding neighborhoods.
A West Texas judge has decided to return 10 children to their parents pending results of a child welfare investigation 10 months after they were placed in foster care.
