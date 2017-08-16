Reagor Dykes Auto Group makes 2017 Inc. 5000 list

Provided by Reagor Dykes Auto Group

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group received a letter earlier this week from Eric Shurenberg, President and Editor in Chief of Inc. Media, informing us that the Reagor Dykes Auto Group had been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for 2017 with a three year growth rate of 91%.

Quotes from Eric Shurenberg, President and Editor in Chief of Inc. Media:

"Welcome back to the most exclusive club in business. Companies that have made the list have grown six-fold since 2013. Over a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7%, that's a result most businesses could only dream of"

"This is your fourth time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly great extraordinary accomplishment. Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in ten made the list four times."

"Congratulations to you and your team, You should be proud of all the Reagor Dykes Auto Group has achieved to date."

Response from Bart Reagor, Founder, CEO RDAG:

"Thank you to my partner Rick Dykes our customers, and all of our employees who work toward our goal of being the best and becoming the largest auto group in the world."

Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/5000.