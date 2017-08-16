Pigskin Preview: All Saints Patriots

The All Saints Patriots are the new kids in the high school football world as they'll be playing their first varsity season of six-man football.

Head Coach Skyler Smith says there's a lot of anticipation around the school.

"It's been a long time coming. The kids are super excited and looking forward to having a good season."

Moving up to varsity football, The Patriots have fared well in the pigskin past.

"The kids in Middle School have won 3 or 3 City Championships in a row. We have some success playing football."

All Saints jumps into the deep end of six-man football facing some UIL powers like Meadow, Whitharral and Crowell.

"We have a tough non-district schedule this year. No Backing down."

All Saints has had success in basketball and volleyball. This Patriots team gets to lay the football foundation.

"Our quote this year is be the Bar. These kids get to set the bar. First year of the program. They set the bar for everyone else coming. #BTB."

All Saints is at 3222 103rd Street and they will play home games there on campus.

Welcome to Texas High School Football!! Best of Luck to the All Saints Patriots.

