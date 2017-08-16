Truck hits fire hydrant, rolls over in 4200 block of 68th

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
A truck hit a fire hydrant and rolled over in the 4200 block of 68th Street just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
A truck hit a fire hydrant and rolled over in the 4200 block of 68th Street just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Reagor Dykes Auto Group had been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for 2017 with a three year growth rate of 91%.
Reagor Dykes Auto Group had been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for 2017 with a three year growth rate of 91%.