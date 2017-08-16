School supply drive for children living at the Salvation Army - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

School supply drive for children living at the Salvation Army

By Presley Fowler, Reporter
Connect
Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
Salvation Army resident Chelsea Hughey and her son. Christian (Source: KCBD video) Salvation Army resident Chelsea Hughey and her son. Christian (Source: KCBD video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The beginning of a new school year is right around the corner, which means many families are out shopping to cross items off the school supply lists.

While there are several school supply drives across our community, there is one in particular to help students who are going through a tough time.

There are 25 children living at the Salvation Army right now, and the staff members are reaching out to the community to help these kids get ready for the school year.

“It’s hard for our parents right now because they came to the Salvation Army because of struggles, not having housing or adequate funding to do the basic life skills and needs,” Social Services Director Eric Hitt said.

Salvation Army resident Chelsea Hughey and her husband are both working right now, trying their hardest to make sure their son Christian is prepared for his very first day of school.

“It’s a little hard for me because I’m barely you know, making everything possible. And it’s kind of hard to get all those extra school supplies for him,” Hughey said.

Hughey says the Salvation Army is a blessing to her family in many ways, one of those- being able to receive school supplies.

“The kids here, they have enough stresses going on, and going to school and being faced with other children, we want our kids to be no different. We want them going in fully supplied, and not having that worry,” Hitt said.

So when Christian is excited for his first day of school, Hughey says she is grateful for the opportunity to see her son head to school with everything he needs.

“Honestly to me that is the most heartfelt thing I’ve ever felt, is someone caring about my children other than myself...it’s honestly a big blessing,” Hughey said.

If you'd like to donate any school supplies and backpacks to the Salvation Army, you can drop them off at the family center at 1614 Avenue J.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump isolation growing as business panels dismantled

    Trump isolation growing as business panels dismantled

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:58:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:49:48 GMT

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

  • 1 US soldier killed in combat in Afghan; others wounded

    1 US soldier killed in combat in Afghan; others wounded

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-16 21:28:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:38:01 GMT

    The U.S. military says one soldier died and an unspecified number of American and Afghan soldiers were wounded in a combat operation against the Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.

    The U.S. military says one soldier died and an unspecified number of American and Afghan soldiers were wounded in a combat operation against the Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.

  • 5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:28:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:24:26 GMT

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

    The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

    •   
Powered by Frankly