School supply drive for children living at the Salvation Army

The beginning of a new school year is right around the corner, which means many families are out shopping to cross items off the school supply lists.

While there are several school supply drives across our community, there is one in particular to help students who are going through a tough time.

There are 25 children living at the Salvation Army right now, and the staff members are reaching out to the community to help these kids get ready for the school year.

“It’s hard for our parents right now because they came to the Salvation Army because of struggles, not having housing or adequate funding to do the basic life skills and needs,” Social Services Director Eric Hitt said.

Salvation Army resident Chelsea Hughey and her husband are both working right now, trying their hardest to make sure their son Christian is prepared for his very first day of school.

“It’s a little hard for me because I’m barely you know, making everything possible. And it’s kind of hard to get all those extra school supplies for him,” Hughey said.

Hughey says the Salvation Army is a blessing to her family in many ways, one of those- being able to receive school supplies.

“The kids here, they have enough stresses going on, and going to school and being faced with other children, we want our kids to be no different. We want them going in fully supplied, and not having that worry,” Hitt said.

So when Christian is excited for his first day of school, Hughey says she is grateful for the opportunity to see her son head to school with everything he needs.

“Honestly to me that is the most heartfelt thing I’ve ever felt, is someone caring about my children other than myself...it’s honestly a big blessing,” Hughey said.

If you'd like to donate any school supplies and backpacks to the Salvation Army, you can drop them off at the family center at 1614 Avenue J.

