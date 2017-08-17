Water main break in Wolfforth leaves some residents without wate - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water main break in Wolfforth leaves some residents without water

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

According to officials with the City of Wolfforth, contractors have broken a water main behind the US Post Office in the city.

Public Works crews are working to repair the main.

Homes and businesses in the area of the Wolfforth Post Office will be without water until the repairs are made.

