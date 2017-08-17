Food for Thought: 8/17 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 8/17

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than three dozen eateries in this week's Food for Thought. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found.

A&W/Long John Silver's at 5402 4th had 14 violations.

  • Raw fish and shrimp were thrown out because they were not cold enough.
  • The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 46 degrees. It must be cold enough to keep foods 41 degrees or below. The reach-in cooler with coleslaw was not working.
  • A gasket on the freezer was broken.
  • A dirty towel was stored with clean knives.
  • The inside of the microwave and the reach-in cooler were dirty.
  • The outside of the coolers and freezers were also dirty.
  • Several other areas of the kitchen were dirty including the floors and the walls.
  • Employees did not wash their hands when changing tasks.
  • A scrubbing pad was in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination. 
  • The back door was open during the inspection, and there were flies in the kitchen.
  • An employee's drink did not have a lid.
  • Cleaning towels were left on the prep tables.
  • There were no food handler cards available for employees.
  • The inspector notes due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not know proper food safety knowledge.

The restaurant was re-inspected and all violations were corrected.

