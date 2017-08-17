Food for Thought: 8/17

Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than three dozen eateries in this week's Food for Thought. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found.

A&W/Long John Silver's at 5402 4th had 14 violations.

Raw fish and shrimp were thrown out because they were not cold enough.

The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 46 degrees. It must be cold enough to keep foods 41 degrees or below. The reach-in cooler with coleslaw was not working.

A gasket on the freezer was broken.

A dirty towel was stored with clean knives.

The inside of the microwave and the reach-in cooler were dirty.

The outside of the coolers and freezers were also dirty.

Several other areas of the kitchen were dirty including the floors and the walls.

Employees did not wash their hands when changing tasks.

A scrubbing pad was in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination.

The back door was open during the inspection, and there were flies in the kitchen.

An employee's drink did not have a lid.

Cleaning towels were left on the prep tables.

There were no food handler cards available for employees.

The inspector notes due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not know proper food safety knowledge.

The restaurant was re-inspected and all violations were corrected.

