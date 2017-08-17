Food for Thought: 8/17

Source: KCBD Graphic LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than three dozen eateries in this week's Food for Thought. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found.
A&W/Long John Silver's at 5402 4th had 14 violations.
- Raw fish and shrimp were thrown out because they were not cold enough.
- The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 46 degrees. It must be cold enough to keep foods 41 degrees or below. The reach-in cooler with coleslaw was not working.
- A gasket on the freezer was broken.
- A dirty towel was stored with clean knives.
- The inside of the microwave and the reach-in cooler were dirty.
- The outside of the coolers and freezers were also dirty.
- Several other areas of the kitchen were dirty including the floors and the walls.
- Employees did not wash their hands when changing tasks.
- A scrubbing pad was in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination.
- The back door was open during the inspection, and there were flies in the kitchen.
- An employee's drink did not have a lid.
- Cleaning towels were left on the prep tables.
- There were no food handler cards available for employees.
- The inspector notes due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not know proper food safety knowledge.
The restaurant was re-inspected and all violations were corrected.
