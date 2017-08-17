Prosperity Bank raises over $32,000 for the South Plains Food Bank

Provided by Prosperity Bank

Prosperity Bank is pleased to announce that, with the help of our community and our sponsors, we are able to donate over $32,000 to the South Plains Food Bank from funds raised at the 2017 Prosperity Bank Catfish Fry.

We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported this year's Catfish Fry; it was our most successful event, to-date. A check will be presented on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 3:00 PM in the South Plains Food Bank facility, 5605 MLK Jr. Blvd.

"We value our relationship with the South Plains Food Bank and the hard work our associates put into the Catfish Fry is evidence of our commitment to their mission." says Harry Zimmerman, President of the Lubbock Region. "However, without the generous financial support of our sponsors this event would never happen and without the enthusiastic backing of the citizens of Lubbock and our surrounding communities we could never have raised over $32,000. This donation will provide nearly 100,000 meals for those who live in hunger in West Texas." Zimmerman adds.

South Plains Food Bank, Inc. was founded in 1983 to provide food and hope for families in need in a 20-county area of West Texas. Through a network of more than 220 non-profit agencies and churches, food is available in the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gains, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Scurry, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum.