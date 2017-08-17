Man hospitalized after dog attack in central Lubbock

A Lubbock man was rushed to the hospital and had to have surgery on his arm after a dog attacked him Wednesday afternoon in central Lubbock.

Officials with Lubbock Animal Services say a young girl opened the gate to the alley around 3 p.m., which startled the man in the alley. The man startled the girl and the dog reacted and bit the man in the upper arm.

Officials say the dog is a pit bull and will be in quarantine for 10 days to monitor for rabies.

The man's name is not known at this time.

