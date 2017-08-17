TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover causes traffic delays at 66th and University

Lubbock Police are on the scene of a vehicle rollover that happened around 4 p.m. at 66th Street and University Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over tells us he was headed east on 66th Street when the driver of another car ran a red light and t-boned him. As the vehicle rolled over, it struck another vehicle.

Northbound traffic on University is blocked off. All three lanes on southbound University were open and being directed by police. Traffic on 66th headed westbound is only being allowed to turn north onto University

No one was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.