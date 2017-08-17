Food for Thought Report: 8.17 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 8.17

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Family Dollar Store #2879 4426 34th -
MJ Grocery, Beer & Wine 5761 34th -
Maggie Trejo Supercenter 3200 Amhurst -
One Violation
Albarron's Mexican Bar & Grill (bar) 7722 Milwaukee 18
Fuzzy's Taco Shop (bar) 10101 Slide 39
Olive Garden #1218 (bar) 5702 Slide 37
Smokin' Joe's On the Go #2 (mfu) 222 N. Ave. Q 22
Two or More Violations
Headhunters 2910 Slide 22,42
Wendy's 6815 Milwaukee 39,42
Blue Sky Texas 4416 98th 39,42,45
7-Eleven #418 5802 34th 18,40,42,45
Domino's Pizza 5407 4th 9,18,19,35,45
Muscle Maker Grill 6012 82nd 33,35,36,38,39
Burger King #4634 6003 W. 19th 32,33,39,42,46,47
Leal's Tamale Factory, Inc. 6205 19th 9,18,29,32,39,42
Olive Garden #1218 (restaurant) 5702 Slide 9,14,31,32,39,42,45
Sonik Mart 3908 Ave. Q 10,22,32,42,43,45,47
Freddy's Frozen Custard 7732 Milwaukee 14,18,31,33,39,42,45,47
Fuzzy's Taco Shop (restaurant) 10101 Slide 9,14,31,34,35,39,43,45
Linda's Cafe 1901 W. Loop 289 1,7,9,31,34,36,37,45
Samburger's 4447 34th 19,22,23,32,40,43,46,47
Albarron's Mexican Restaurant & Grill (restaurant) 7722 Milwaukee 9,14,32,33,35,36,39,45,46
Lakeridge Country Club (restaurant) 8802 Vicksburg 10,29,32,33,34,42,43,45,46
Souper Salad 6703 Slide

11,14,18,22,29,32,

34,35,37,42,45,46
A&W/Long John Silver's 5402 4th

2,9,10,14,21,22,27,

31,32,34,35,36,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

