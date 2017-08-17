Gov. Abbott appoints Lubbock Co. Judge to 7th Court of Appeals

A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
Burrows, one of the champions of the property tax bill that died on the last day of the special session, sat down with KCBD to discuss where the legislature will go from here, and if we'll see another special session.
According to the Abilene Police Department, Heather Renee Haskins was arrested Thursday morning in Abilene.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
