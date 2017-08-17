Gov. Abbott appoints Lubbock Co. Judge to 7th Court of Appeals

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Judy Parker to the Seventh Court of Appeals for a term set to expire December 31, 2018, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Judy Parker of Lubbock is a judge of the County Court at Law #3 for Lubbock County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, president of the Texas Tech Law School Inn of Court and a member and past president for the Lubbock Area Bar Association.

She is past chair of the Lubbock Area United Way Board of Directors and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Lubbock. Parker received a Bachelor of Arts from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech School of Law.

