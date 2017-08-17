TTU releases statement on racist viral video

Texas Tech University is speaking out after a Snapchat video of a supposed incoming freshman making racist statements went viral this morning.

The video, which KCBD has decided not to show, was brought to the attention of the university by Shaun King, a writer for the NY Daily News and activist, who called on the university to revoke the student's admission.

In a statement sent out on social media this morning, Texas Tech said in part they were aware of the student's comments, and do not condone the view expressed in the video.

The statement goes on to say they promote freedom of expression, but condemn the use of hateful and derogatory language.

#TexasTech is aware of racially insensitive comments shared, and we do not condone the abhorrent speech and views expressed. pic.twitter.com/EVQruEpJjj — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) August 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.