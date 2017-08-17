GoFundMe established for painter injured in house explosion

A GoFundMe has been established for one of the painters injured in a house explosion on Tuesday.

Madison Lovato sent us this message on Thursday:

"My brother in law Ryan Garza was injured in Tuesdays explosion as one of the workers. His family is in need of financial assistance as he is recovering in the hospital. He is a father of three beautiful girls 19, 17, and 16. He is the only income this family has and by the statements from the Dr's he has a lengthy road ahead of him. His family is in a real crisis please..."

GOFUNDME: Ryan Garza and family

No information about the condition or the identity of the other painter has been released as of Thursday afternoon.

LFR believes this accident was related to painters using an automatic sprayer to apply lacquer as part of a remodeling project in the bathroom. Fire officials say the motor in the sprayer sparked, igniting the highly flammable substance in a confirmed space.

The explosion was powerful enough to lift the roof off the base of the house. One brick wall from the house is completely gone.

