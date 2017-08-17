Rep. Dustin Burrows explains results, disappointments of Texas special session

Now that the Texas Legislature's special session has wrapped up, Lubbock State Representative, Dustin Burrows says he is glad to be home from Austin.

Burrows, one of the champions of the property tax bill that died on the last day of the special session, sat down with KCBD to discuss where the legislature will go from here, and if we'll see another special session.

About half the bills the governor put on his call made it to the governor's desk. One that didn't make it was the proposed property tax rollback bill.

Representative Burrows worked hard to get that bill to the governor, and while he's disappointed that didn't happen, Burrows says there were good things that came out of the special session.

"I think we did a good job. Obviously there were some disappointments, there was some property tax bills I was very excited about that didn't get passed. So, we had some really good things but also some disappointments as well," Burrows said.

The property tax reform was aimed at reining in increases in local property taxes.

Leaders in both chambers tried to negotiate a compromise but the bill was left UN-passed.

But, Burrows isn't giving up on the bill.

"I was very excited about getting property tax reform done for the taxpayers of this community. Very disappointed it didn't get done, and certainly I'm going to look and see what the problems were and make sure that if not in another special future session, that we make more meaningful gains on it," said Burrows.

The rural schools in our community will benefit greatly from this special session.

Burrows says that in his district, some of the smaller, rural schools were facing a funding crisis, but says the legislature was able to make structural changes those schools needed. He said new hardship grants and small school penalties will be eliminated over time.

"We're going to have a better, more stable rural school community because of the special session."

But the question still lingers in everyone's mind: will there be a second special session called?

Burrows believes it is up the people to make that call.

"If the citizens want to call us back in, they need to make their voices heard. Let their representatives and senators and governor know that yes we want you to go back down there and finish what you started on property taxes."

There is no deadline for a second special session.

Burrows says if it were to happen, it could happen as fast as tomorrow, or a year from now.

