Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors

For the first time in three seasons, the Kingdom Prep Warriors are playing a varsity football schedule. Head Coach Jeff Klein says the team is pigskin pumped.

"We're excited. We played three years ago, couldn't finish the season. Two years ago we did not have a team at all. Last year we did a JV schedule. This year we have 10 guys out. We are super excited to play varsity football. I think they are grateful they can play. I think they are pumped."

KPA went 0-2 playing varsity games against Wilson and Loop. This year they have a complete non-district schedule of games. The Warriors will face Lazbuddie, Lorenzo and All-Saints this season.

Four years ago, Kingdom Prep made the State Semifinals so this year will set the foundation for the future.

"We have 14 Junior High players and eight are 8th graders. This year of 10 we don't have a senior so if we can four or five or six of those 8th graders, we can have a good team of 14,15 or 16 players. They are excited and want to take the field and represent KPA."

