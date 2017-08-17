TTU linebackers look to lean on valuable experience in 2017

When you look back at the 2016 defense, besides all the struggles they had, you will find a lot of freshman getting valuable playing time in big moments, specifically in the linebacking core.

Last year, Texas Tech lead the nation with the most snaps played by true freshman with 4,429.

The closest team to that was Kansas, and they had 3,921.

So, with all of that playing time (which is more valuable than anything), and an off-season to get bigger and faster, along with key transfers and other big signees, the Texas Tech linebackers will have serious depth in 2017.

"Well they kind of grew up by the fire, so to speak," Linebackers coach Zac Spavital said. "But the experience they had was invaluable, it was rough at times obviously. But it is giving us the opportunity to go into fall camp not in preschool or kindergarten. We have actually moved along, we are fine tuning parts of the defense that we have been trying to do for a couple years now. It's going to be fun and competitive, and I am excited to see them grow a little more."

