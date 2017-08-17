Mural in Aztlan Park gets upgrades

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A mural built 22 years ago and repainted twice is getting a major upgrade.
Burrows, one of the champions of the property tax bill that died on the last day of the special session, sat down with KCBD to discuss where the legislature will go from here, and if we'll see another special session.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
