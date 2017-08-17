Pigskin Preview: Plainview Christian Eagles

The Plainview Christian Eagles soared into the State Semifinals last season.
The Plainview Christian Eagles soared into the State Semifinals last season.
Last year, Texas Tech lead the nation with the most snaps played by true freshman with 4,429.
Last year, Texas Tech lead the nation with the most snaps played by true freshman with 4,429.
For the first time in three seasons, the Kingdom Prep Warriors are playing a varsity football schedule. Head Coach Jeff Klein says the team is pigskin pumped.
For the first time in three seasons, the Kingdom Prep Warriors are playing a varsity football schedule. Head Coach Jeff Klein says the team is pigskin pumped.
The All Saints Patriots are the new kids in the high school football world as they'll be playing their first varsity season of six-man football.
The All Saints Patriots are the new kids in the high school football world as they'll be playing their first varsity season of six-man football.
After a return to the playoffs last season, the Dawson Dragons were unsure if they would field a team this season.
After a return to the playoffs last season, the Dawson Dragons were unsure if they would field a team this season.