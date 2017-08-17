Pigskin Preview: Plainview Christian Eagles

The Plainview Christian Eagles soared into the State Semifinals last season.

This year they enter with a new coach as Athletic Director Andy Ellis takes over the pigskin program. The 6-11 Ellis is from Lamesa and played for the Red Raiders Basketball team from 1998-2002 averaging 14 points a game. Now he's coaching six-man football.

"It's different. I've been around it a couple years so I learned a little bit about it. It will be exciting. Six-man football to me is kinda a mixture. You have basketball type stuff some track stuff and football thrown in. "

Plainview Christian added lights last season and were able to play under the Friday Night Lights instead of playing 4pm on Thursday or Friday afternoon. The Eagles will be tested early.

"We play a bunch of public schools. We play Lorenzo, Lazbuddie, Wilson and Wellman-Union. The question will be how much we can learn football-wise and get out there ready to go."

Playing in a strong TAPPS District, the Eagles look to soar to the top.

"We would like to win District. If we progress with the athlete we have, we can actually achieve that goal and be in position to at least."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.