Protect your eyes from the coming solar eclipse

The number of Zika infections has dropped dramatically in Florida this summer, and scientists say herd immunity may be the reason why.
The number of Zika infections has dropped dramatically in Florida this summer, and scientists say herd immunity may be the reason why.
A new genetic blood test might pave the way for detecting early stage cancers that often prove fatal when caught too late, a new study suggests.
A new genetic blood test might pave the way for detecting early stage cancers that often prove fatal when caught too late, a new study suggests.
Despite some early concerns, a new study suggests the powerful cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors may not cause memory problems or other mental symptoms.
Despite some early concerns, a new study suggests the powerful cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors may not cause memory problems or other mental symptoms.
Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act could see their premiums jump 20 percent if President Donald Trump follows through on a promise to cut federal subsidies to insurance companies.
Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act could see their premiums jump 20 percent if President Donald Trump follows through on a promise to cut federal subsidies to insurance companies.
Light to moderate drinking can lower your overall risk of premature death and, specifically, your odds of dying from heart disease, a new study reports.
Light to moderate drinking can lower your overall risk of premature death and, specifically, your odds of dying from heart disease, a new study reports.
The number of Zika infections has dropped dramatically in Florida this summer, and scientists say herd immunity may be the reason why.
The number of Zika infections has dropped dramatically in Florida this summer, and scientists say herd immunity may be the reason why.
Despite some early concerns, a new study suggests the powerful cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors may not cause memory problems or other mental symptoms.
Despite some early concerns, a new study suggests the powerful cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors may not cause memory problems or other mental symptoms.
Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act could see their premiums jump 20 percent if President Donald Trump follows through on a promise to cut federal subsidies to insurance companies.
Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act could see their premiums jump 20 percent if President Donald Trump follows through on a promise to cut federal subsidies to insurance companies.
As if people newly diagnosed with cancer don't have enough to worry about, a new study suggests the diagnosis may put their hearts at risk, too.
As if people newly diagnosed with cancer don't have enough to worry about, a new study suggests the diagnosis may put their hearts at risk, too.
Rates of knee osteoarthritis have doubled in the United States since the 1940s, but it's not just because Americans are living longer and weigh more, a new study suggests.
Rates of knee osteoarthritis have doubled in the United States since the 1940s, but it's not just because Americans are living longer and weigh more, a new study suggests.