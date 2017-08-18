Police release name of victim killed in early morning shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police release name of victim killed in early morning shooting

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: Devin Ward, KCBD) (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in central Lubbock.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 23rd Street around 12:15 Friday morning for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the 1500 block had been shot.

One victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. That victim, identified as 26-year-old Michael Dorado, was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to Covenant with moderate injuries. 

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

