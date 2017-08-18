Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Devin Ward, KCBD) (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting in central Lubbock.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 23rd Street around 12:15 Friday morning for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the 1500 block who were shot.

One victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. That person was pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to Covenant with moderate injuries. 

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Maryland removes Dred Scott ruling author's statue

    Maryland removes Dred Scott ruling author's statue

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-08-18 10:59:52 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:42:44 GMT

    A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.

    A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.

  • After Charlottesville, colleges brace for more hate attacks

    After Charlottesville, colleges brace for more hate attacks

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:30 AM EDT2017-08-18 08:30:21 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:42:40 GMT

    Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.

    Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.

  • Mother of slain protester says she won't talk to Trump

    Mother of slain protester says she won't talk to Trump

    Friday, August 18 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-08-18 12:21:43 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:42:30 GMT

    The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.

    The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.

    •   
Powered by Frankly