Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Lubbock Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting in central Lubbock.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 23rd Street around 12:15 Friday morning for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the 1500 block who were shot.

One victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. That person was pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to Covenant with moderate injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.